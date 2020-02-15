Wisconsin firm picks up $407.3 million U.S. defense contract

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin – Oshkosh Defense, LLC has been awarded a $407.3 million modification to contract to procure Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and associated kits.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2018 and 2020 other procurement, Army; procurement, U. S. Marine Corps; and Foreign Military Sales (Lithuania and Slovenia) funds in the amount of $407.3 million were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

The new award on Friday follows an $803.9 million contract won by Oshkosh in December from the U.S. Army Contracting Command Warren hfor 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles . Additional orders from the U.S. Army Contracting Command were anticipated at the time.

December’s order is for JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy. It also includes vehicles for the country of Montenegro via Foreign Military Sale.

“As the threats on today’s modern battlefield continue to evolve, our Warfighters need a highly capable light tactical vehicle that is uniquely suited for mission adaptability,” George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs for Oshkosh Defense said at the time of the December awarding. “The JLTV can accommodate over 100 different mission package configurations without sacrificing mobility or transportability.”

Oshkosh Defense is a global participant in the design, production and sustainment of military vehicles and mobility systems. Headquartered in Wisconsin, the company employs more than 15,000 people worldwide. Oshkosh products have been sold to more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, Oshkosh Airport Products, CON-E-CO and London.

Published at Sat, 15 Feb 2020 18:39:02 +0000