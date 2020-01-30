Wall Street unmoved as Fed leaves rates unchanged

NEW YORK, New York – U.S. stocks drifted on Wednesday, in line with movements on global markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve left official interest rates unchanged at its monthly meeting, as expected.

The dollar was little changed.

In the closing minutes of trading Wednesday, the Dow Jones was up 87.32 points or 0.30% at 28,810.17.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 was heading for a positive close, albeit a modest one. The key index was ahead 6.44 points or 0.20% at 3,282.68 just before the close.

The Nasdaq Composite was last trading 28.85 points or 0.30% higher in the final half-hour of trading, with the index pegged at 9,297.61.

The euro was unchanged at 1.1020, as was the British pound at 1.3024. The Japanese yen edged up to 109.03. The Swiss franc was little changed at 0.9731.

The Canadian dollar was a fraction weaker at 1.3196. The Australian dollar eased from its closing high in Asia, to 0.6760.

The New Zealand dollar fell to 0.6534.

The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.04%. The German Dax was up 0.16%. The Paris-based CAC 40 climbed 0.49%.

On Asian markets, the Shanghai stock market remained closed, and will not re-open until Monday.

Elsewhere, in New Zealand the S&P/NZX 50 fell 8.10 points or 0.07% to 11,676.51.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was ahead around 150 points in late afternoon trading.

The Australian All Ordinaries gained 44.30 points or 0.62% to 7,142.70.

