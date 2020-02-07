Wall Street gains for fourth consecutive day

NEW YORK, New York – Wall Street extended gains on Thursday, notching up a fourth consecutive day of gains.

Pundits gambled the coronavirus will be brought under control, while China is halving tariffs on U.S. imports.

“The one primary thing that everyone has been listening to and watching and seeing how it moves the market has been the coronavirus,” Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners in New York told the Reuters Thomson news agency Thursday. “The headlines have been somewhat neutral lately, and that has been acceptable for the markets.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 88.92 points, or 0.3%, higher at 29,379.77 on Thursday.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 11.09 points, or 0.33%, to 3,345.78.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9,572.15.

The U.S. dollar remained the currency of choice on forex markets. The euro was contained at the 1.0980 level. The British pound fell to a fresh low at 1.2928.

The Japanese yen weakened to 109.97. The Swiss franc fell to 0.9471.

The Canadian dollar was a tad weaker at 1.3288. The Australian dollar eased to 0.6732. The New Zealand dollar softened to 0.6460.

In Europe, the German Dax gained 0.72%. The Paris-based CAC 40 rose 0.88%.

In London, the FTSE 100 was 0.30% higher.

On Asian markets, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 554.03 points or 2.38% to 23,873.59.

The Australian All Ordinaries climbed 67.80 points or 0.96% to 7,148.70.

Published at Fri, 07 Feb 2020 00:53:31 +0000