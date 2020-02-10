Style

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

After the show is the after-party!

While the 2020 Oscars red carpet brought out more than a few fabulous looks, we’re happy to tell you that it was only the beginning to a fashionable night out.

For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans included a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the telecast airs, more than a few familiar faces decided to get a head start and stop by the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve plenty of attention.

Whether you’re looking for an A-list couple like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or a star who always turns heads with their designer looks—we see you Sofia Vergara—there’s lot to marvel over in our gallery below.

So grab some popcorn and take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing to one of the most fabulous after parties in town.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Georges Hobeika

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Mindy in Reem Acra with Chopard jewelry

Martha Stewart, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Martha Stewart

In Giambattista Valli 

Article continues below

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jessica Alba

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Versace

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Andrew Gn with Harry Kotlar jewelry

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli 

Article continues below

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Sofia Vergara

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Catherine O’Hara

In Ruchi New York jewelry

Lena Waithe, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

In Richfresh

Article continues below

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Elizabeth Banks

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In Badgley Mischka

Bryce Dallas Howard, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Article continues below

Megan Mullally, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

In Jenny Packham

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Rashida Jones

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

In Roland Mouret 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Amanda Peet

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Amanda Peet

Article continues below

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry

Leslie Mann, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann

In Monique Lhuillier

Katharine McPhee, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee

Article continues below

Jon Hamm, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

Monica Lewinsky, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky

Kathryn Hahn, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Article continues below

Patricia Clarkson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson

Joan Collins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Joan Collins

Megalyn Echikunwoke, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Article continues below

Michael Keaton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton

Shonda Rhimes, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

Ava DuVernay, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

In APM Monaco with Ruchi New York jewelry

Article continues below

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Ronan Farrow, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ronan Farrow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Nick Offerman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Article continues below

Judith Light, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Judith Light

For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

Published at Mon, 10 Feb 2020 03:05:41 +0000

Entertainment

Natalie Portman’s Tribute to All the Snubbed Female Directors on Her 2020 Oscars Gown Is a Must-See

6 hours ago

CBS News Head Calls Threats Against Gayle King ‘Reprehensible’

14 hours ago

Information

© 2020 CopleyNews, All Rights Reserved.