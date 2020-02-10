Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
After the show is the after-party!
While the 2020 Oscars red carpet brought out more than a few fabulous looks, we’re happy to tell you that it was only the beginning to a fashionable night out.
For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans included a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.
While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the telecast airs, more than a few familiar faces decided to get a head start and stop by the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve plenty of attention.
Whether you’re looking for an A-list couple like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or a star who always turns heads with their designer looks—we see you Sofia Vergara—there’s lot to marvel over in our gallery below.
So grab some popcorn and take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing to one of the most fabulous after parties in town.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Chrissy in Georges Hobeika
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak
Mindy in Reem Acra with Chopard jewelry
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Martha Stewart
In Giambattista Valli
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Alba
In Versace
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor
Sarah in Andrew Gn with Harry Kotlar jewelry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sofia Vergara
In Dolce & Gabbana
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Catherine O’Hara
In Ruchi New York jewelry
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Lena Waithe
In Richfresh
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
In Badgley Mischka
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Megan Mullally
In Jenny Packham
John Shearer/Getty Images
Rashida Jones
In Roland Mouret
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Amanda Peet
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Leslie Mann
In Monique Lhuillier
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Jon Hamm
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Monica Lewinsky
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Patricia Clarkson
John Shearer/Getty Images
Joan Collins
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Michael Keaton
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Shonda Rhimes
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
In APM Monaco with Ruchi New York jewelry
George Pimentel/Getty Images
J.J. Abrams
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Ronan Farrow
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick Offerman
John Shearer/Getty Images
Judith Light
Published at Mon, 10 Feb 2020 03:05:41 +0000