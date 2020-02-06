U.S. stocks roar again, Dow jumps another 483 points

NEW YORK, New York – Whether it was Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, a narrowing of the trade deficit, the fact that more deaths and cases of coronavirus were reported or what, noone knows.

But U.S. markets, already trading at record highs, roared again on Wednesday.

Solid gains were made across the board.

“I have a tough time justifying why this market is trading at 19 times earnings and why we have managed to snap back from any sell-off since October,” Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York told the Reuters Thomson news agency on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones did best of all, powering up 483.22 points or 1.68% to 29,290.85.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 37.10 points or 1.13% to 3,334.69.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 40.71 points or 0.43% to 9,508.68.

The number of cases of coronavirus in China recorded hit 24,363 on Wednesday, almost three times as many as those of SARS, for the entire seven months of that outbreak’s duration.

490 people so far have died, a little over half of the number that died as a result of SARS. The only positive is that the ratio of those dying after contracting the disease, is significantly lower.

The U.S. dollar soared on Wednesday, sending major currencies tumbling. The euro fell sharply to 1.0999.

The British pound tumbled to 1.2992. The Japanese yen weakened to 109.82. The Swiss franc eased to 0.9735.

The Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars however were little changed – at 1.3292, 0.6746 and 0.6475 respectively.

In Europe, the German Dax rallied to gain1.48%. In Paris, the CAC 40 added 0.85%.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 gained 0.57%.

On Asian markets, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 236.55 points or 1.81% to 23,319.56.

The Australian All Ordinaries was up 38.30 points or 0.47% at 7,080.90.

China’s Shanghai Composite jumped 34.80 points or 1.25% to 2,818.01.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 110.76 points or 0.42% to 26,786.74.

