U.S. stocks in stumbling finish on Friday

NEW YORK, New York – U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as the ebb and flows of the coronavirus news captured the attention of investors and traders.

“Investors are definitely keeping an eye on how much the coronavirus is spreading and where it spreads to. It still remains the biggest risk going forward,” Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York told Reuters Thomson on Friday.

The Dow Jones closed on Friday with a loss of 25.23 points or 0.09% at 29,398.09.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 6.22 points or 0.18% to 3,380.16.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 19.21 points or 0.38% to 2,917.01.

Currency markets were quiet on Friday. The euro was unchanged at 1.0838, while the British pound drifted lower to 1.3044.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.77, whereas the Swiss franc dropped to 0.9819.

The Canadian dollar was comatose at 1.3252. The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted a few points lower to 0.6714 and 0.6434 respectively.

On overseas equity markets, the FTSE 100 in London dropped 0.58%. The German Dax was unchanged, down just 0.01%. The Paris-based CAC 40 lost 0.39%.

Stocks in Japan fell as the first coronavirus death in that country was confirmed. The Nikkei 225 tumbled 140.14 points or 0.59% to 23,687.59.

Also making the news in Japan was a report that a quarantine officer checking cruise ship passengers for coronavirus had contracted the disease himself.

The Australian All Ordinaries climbed 22.50 points or 0.31% to 7,227.10.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 10.93 points or 0.38% to 2,917.01.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed 85.60 points or 0.31% higher at 27,815.60.

Published at Fri, 14 Feb 2020 21:18:58 +0000