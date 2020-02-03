U.S. stocks and dollar make sharp gains

NEW YORK, New York – U.S. stocks were sharply higher on Monday, despite coronavirus fears sending Asian markets diving.

The Shanghai Composite re-opened after the Chinese New Year break and plunged, sending shares across Asia lower.

European markets however put on a brave face, with the main indices trending higher.

The U.S., helped along by positive manufacturing data, joined the Europeans, sending the major indices higher.

The U.S. dollar roared back to life.

At the close of trading Monday, the Dow Jones rose 143.78 points, or 0.51%, to 28,399.81.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 23.4 points, or 0.73%, to 3,248.92.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 122.47 points, or 1.34%, to 9,273.40.

The euro dropped to 1.1060, but the biggest fall was in the UK. The British pound dropped two cents to trade at 1.2993 as negotiations with Europe over a trade deal seemed to harden.

The Japanese yen weakened a tad to 108.67. The Swiss franc eased slightly to 0.9660.

The Canadian dollar was sharply lower at 1.3293. The Australian dollar fell to 0.6692. The New Zealand dollar was weaker at 0.6462.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.55%. The German Dax added 0.49%. In Paris, the CAC 40 climbed 0.45%.

On Asian markets, the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite fell sharply, losing 229.92 points or 7.72% to 2,746.61.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed down 194.62 points or 0.84% at 23,010.56.

The Australian All Ordinaries shed 101.30 points or 1.42% to 7,019.90.

Published at Mon, 03 Feb 2020 22:57:37 +0000