U.S. economy grew 2.3% last year, slowest in three years

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. economy has slowed to it’s lowest level since 2016.

The Commerce Department revealed Thursday the world’s largest economy grew just 2.3% last year.

The GDP figure was well below that of 2018 which recorded GDP growth at 2.9%.

Even more concerning about the latest data, is the last two quarters ending 31 December 2019 each recorded annualized growth of just 2.1%, well below the 3.1% recorded at the start of the year in the first quarter.

The latest figures show the U.S. economy has declined to its lowest rate of growth in three years.

Even more concerning still is the fact that economy to even record this low level of growth, had to be helped along with three serves Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The U.S. economy has however grown for yet another year, making it the longest expansion in history – now extended to eleven years.

“Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the “advance” estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.1%,” the BEA, the research arm of the Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday.

“Real GDP growth in the fourth quarter was the same as that in the third. In the fourth quarter, a downturn in imports, an acceleration in government spending, and a smaller decrease in nonresidential investment were offset by a larger decrease in private inventory investment and a slowdown in PCE.”

“Real GDP increased 2.3% in 2019 (from the 2018 annual level to the 2019 annual level), compared with an increase of 2.9% in 2018,” the BEA statement said.

“The increase in real GDP in 2019 reflected positive contributions from PCE, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and private inventory investment that were partly offset by negative contributions from residential fixed investment. Imports increased.”

“The deceleration in real GDP in 2019, compared to 2018, primarily reflected decelerations in nonresidential fixed investment and PCE and a downturn in exports, which were partly offset by accelerations in both state and local and federal government spending. Imports increased less in 2019 than in 2018,” the statement said.

Published at Thu, 30 Jan 2020 15:38:38 +0000