Trump clears way for India to buy Integrated Air Defense Weapon System

WASHINGTON, DC -:The Donald Trump administration has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to India for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on February 7, 2020,” DSCA said in a statement on Monday (local time).

DSCA said the government of India has requested to buy an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) comprised of — five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; one hundred eighteen (118) AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM Guidance Sections; four AMRAAM Control Sections; and one hundred thirty-four (134) Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Also included are thirty-two M4A1 rifles; forty thousand three hundred twenty M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers (FDC); Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDIAIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML); Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defense Systems; Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defense Systems, said DSCA.

It stated that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.

“India intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attack. This will contribute to India’s military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the U.S., and other allies. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” DSCA said in its statement.

The development comes after the United States had in November last year approved the sale of 13 MK45 Naval guns and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.0210 billion to India.

Defence Relations between the two countries are growing steadily. India has procured several weapon platforms from the U.S. in recent years. Last year, India Air Force inducted Chinook and Apache choppers that are being procured from the U.S. (ANI)

Published at Tue, 11 Feb 2020 04:56:00 +0000