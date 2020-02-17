Syria a surprise participant in Dubai food expo

DUBAI, UAE – The 25th Gulfood, which is considered one of the largest food exhibitions in the world has started and surprisingly Syria is one of the countries participating.

Relations between the two countries have not been the best in previous years but the UAE in more recent times has been reaching out to neighbouring countries where relations have soured.

The exhibition, which opened on Saturday, will run untill February 21, and constitutes an important venue for food companies, attracting more than 100,000 visitors each year.

More than 5,000 exhibitors from 189 countries participate in the expo, which is an opportunity for companies in countries all over the world, including Syrian companies to establish partnerships, in addition to introducing local food products to the world. It is considered the world’s largest annual food & beveragetrade show.

Director General of the Local Production and Exports Support and Development Agency Ibrahim Maidah told SANA that 22 Syrian companies are participating in the exhibition, showcasing products such as preserved and canned food, coffee, hot drinks, olive oil, biscuits, sweets, dried fruits, and spices.

(Adaption of report from SANA – Hybah Sleman, Hazem Sabbagh).

