Stocks in Taiwan plunge on virus fears

SYDNEY, Australia – Shares fell heavily in Asia on Thursday as fears mounted over the corona virus.

With the Chinese mainland exchanges closed until Monday, the brunt of the selling took place in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In Taipei, the Taiwanese capital, the TWII fell 696.97 points or 5.75% to 11,426.74.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 401.65 points or 1.72% to 22,977.75.

The Australian All Ordinaries closed down 27.30 points or 0.38% at 7,108.60.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 lost 10.86 points or 0.09% to 11,665.65.

The U.S. dollar continued strengthening. The euro fell to 1.1012. The British pound slid to 1.3015.

The Japanese yen rose marginally to 108.94. The Swiss franc was also notionally stronger at 0.9724.

The Canadian dollar dropped to 1.3205. The Australian dollar fell to 0.6739, while the New Zealand dollar was sharply lower at 0.6512.

Published at Thu, 30 Jan 2020 06:55:12 +0000