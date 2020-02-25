Stocks in Japan have wild day, Nikkei 225 sheds 781 points

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks in Asia nose-dived on Tuesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on global markets overnight, during which the Dow Jones dropped more than 1,000 points.

The selling was not as panic-driven as elsewhere, other than in Japan which bore the brunt of the selling. Japan’s markets however were closed on Monday so they were doing some catching up.

The Nikkei 225 fell a massive 781.33 points or 3.34% to close Tuesday at 22,605.41.

The Australian All Ordinaries added to its sell-off on Monday, by dropping another 111.60 points or 1.58% to close at 6,953.80.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng was modestly ahead surprisingly, while China’s Shanghai Composite was only down a fraction, with some time left to trade.

The euro was holding on to overnight gains in Asia, it last traded at 1.0854 around the Sydney close Tuesday.

The British pound was little changed at 1.2940. The Japanese yen improved a tad to 110.83. The Swiss franc firmed slightly to 0.9795.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 1.3290. The Australian dollar was a few basis points lower at 0.6617. The New Zealand dollar traded at 0.6338 late in Auckland Tuesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index plunged 1,031.61 points or 3.56% to close at 27,960.80.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 shed 111.86 points or 3.35% to 3,225.89.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 355.31 points or 3.71% to 9,221.28.

Published at Tue, 25 Feb 2020 07:05:48 +0000