Stocks in China plunge after market re-opens after 10 day break

SYDNEY, Australia – After being closed for 10 days for the Chinese New Year, markets in China re-opened on Monday, and plunged.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite fell around 9%, before settling. At the time of writing the key index was still down more than 7%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed down 194.62 points or 0.84% at 23,010.56.

The Australian All Ordinaries shed 101.30 points or 1.42% to 7,019.90.

The U.S. dollar dived against the major currencies, and was mixed against the dollar-bloc.

Around the Sydney close on Monday, the euro had rallied to 1.1084.

The British pound strengthened to 1.3166. The Japanese yen rose to 108.52. The Swiss franc advanced to 0.9633.

The Canadian dollar weakened to 1.3244. The Australian dollar gained to 0.6703, while the New Zealand dollar eased to 0.6474.

Published at Mon, 03 Feb 2020 06:27:18 +0000