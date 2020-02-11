Stocks in China and Australia rally, Japanese markets closed

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks in Asia were higher on Tuesday. Good gains were made on Chinese bourses, and in Australia. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The U.S. dollar remained strong, advancing against the yen and the franc but retreating a fraction against the dollar-bloc countries.

At the close of trading Tuesday, the Australian All Ordinaries was ahead 43.40 points or 0.61% at 7,151.40.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 342.54 points or 1.25% to 27,583.88.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 11.19 points or 0.39% to 2,901.67.

The euro remained weak, close to its four month low at 1.0911.

The British pound was friendless at 1.2913. The Japanese yen slid to 109.88 while the Swiss franc eased to 0.9784.

The Canadian dollar inched up to 1.3300. The Australian dollar bounced off an 11 year low to trade a touch higher at 0.6709.

The New Zealand dollar advanced a tiny fraction to 0.6389.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index closed 174.31 points or 0.60% higher at 29,276.82.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 24.39 points or 0.73% to 3,352.10.

The Nasdaq Composite, did best of all, climbing 107.88 points or 1.13% to 9,628.39.

