Stocks in Asia rise across the board

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday, following major gains on global markets.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 236.55 points or 1.81% to 23,319.56.

The Australian All Ordinaries was up 38.30 points or 0.47% at 7,080.90.

Stocks elsewhere were higher, with good gains being recorded in China and Hong Kong where markets were still trading at the time of writing.

The U.S. dollar traded in a tight range following major gains in New York overnight. Late in the Sydney trading session the euro was trading at 1.1036. The British pound was last quoted at 1.3016. The Japanese yen was changing hands at 109.44. The Swiss franc was trading at 0.9694.

The Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars were largely unchanged from their New York close, trading at 1.3291, 0.6739 and 0.6484 respectively.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.76 points, or 1.44%, to 28,808.57.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 had its biggest one-day gain in 6 months, rising 48.71 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.63.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed a massive 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97, a new all-time closing high.

Published at Wed, 05 Feb 2020 06:50:15 +0000