Stocks in Asia rebound Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks moved higher on Tuesday in Asia, taking their lead from global markets which rallied a day earlier.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 112.65 points or 0.49% to 23,084.59.

The Australian All Ordinaries jumped 25.00 points or 0.36% to 7,044.90.

On foreign exchange markets, the U.S. dollar was steady, and in demand. The euro failed to make any headway, last quoted at 1.1060, consistent with its U.S. close.

The British pound made a half-hearted attempt to just hurdle the 1.3000 mantle, to trade at 1.3010.

The Japanese yen weakened a few points to 108.73. The Swiss franc edged down to 0.9669.

The Canadian dollar was weak at 1.3294. The Australian dollar had a limp rise, to trade at 0.6714 around the Sydney close.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed at 0.6465.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 143.78 points, or 0.51%, to 28,399.81.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 23.4 points, or 0.73%, to 3,248.92.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 122.47 points, or 1.34%, to 9,273.40.

