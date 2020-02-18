Stocks in Asia plummet as Apple warns on coronavirus impact

SYDNEY, Australia – Sentiment soured on Asian bourses on Tuesday with all the major indices heading south.

Apple weighed on markets as the world giant advised it would not meet its 31 March quarter estimates due to slowing demand out of China, due to the coronavirus.

“Apple is saying its recovery could be delayed, which could mean the impact of the virus may go beyond the current quarter,” Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.

“If Apple shares were traded cheaply, that might not matter much. But when they are trading at a record high, investors will be surely tempted to sell.”

Stocks in mainland China and in Hong Kong fell sharply, and were continuing to trade lower in afternoon trading, heading towards the close.

The Nikkei 225 had already closed at the time of writing. The Benchmark Japanese index was down 323.04 points or 1.37% at 23,200.20.

The Australian All Ords declined 12.90 points or 0.18% at 7,208.30.

Stocks in the U.S. were set to re-open later Tuesday, after a 3day’ break including a national holiday on Monday.

The euro and British pound both eased a few points, closing out the Asian day Tuesday around 1.0831 and 1.2996 respectively.

The Japanese yen inched higher to 109.74, while the Swiss franc firmed a tad to 0.9804.

The Canadian dollar remained friendless at 1.3246. The Australian dollar fell sharply to 0.6689.

The New Zealand dollar was unchanged at 0.6416.

