Stocks in Asia open the week with minor losses

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks were listless on Monday in Asia, as investors pondered the potential of the coronavirus becoming contained or getting worse.

With cases now above 40,000, and confirmed deaths passing 900, there is concern the virus could spread rapidly. However more than 99% of cases and deaths have been in mainland China, and it does appear the virus has been contained elsewhere in the world, at least so far.

The U.S. dollar remained little changed, but well bid in the Asian trading zone. The euro was the main loser Monday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed 104.52 points or 0.44% lower at 23,723.46 on Monday.

The Australian All Ordinaries lost 13.40 points or 0.19% to 7,108.00.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were still trading at the time of writing, with the Hang Seng looking to close marginally lower, and the Chinese index closing flat.

The euro dived to 1.0955 on Monday in Asian trading. The British pound edged up to 1.2906. The Japanese yen was unchanged at 109.78. The Swiss franc was directionless at 0.9772.

The Canadian dollar was litle changed at 1.3291. The Australian dollar fell appreciably to 0.6702. The New Zealand dollar was slightly weaker at 0.6411.

Published at Mon, 10 Feb 2020 06:19:15 +0000