Stocks in Asia hit pause button

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks in Asia hit the pause button on Friday as renewed concerns about coronavirus began to emerge.

Driving the concerns was the steep rise in the number of deaths, and the number of cases in China.

The death toll hit 636 on Friday, with the number of cases rising to 31,161. Also causing concern was that one of the first doctors to identify the virus, and who was reprimanded for speaking out about it, died of the disease at a hospital in Wuhan. Dr Li Wenliang was just 34.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 45.11 points or 0.19% to 23,822.98.

The Australian All Ordinaries shed 27.30 points or 0.38% to 7,121.40.

China’s Shanghai Composite was flat in late afternoon trading while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was losing ground steadily.

The U.S. dollar remained well bid, although little changed from it’s New York close.

The euro was last quoted at 1.0974. The British pound was changing hands at 1.2941.

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 109.95, as was the Swiss franc at 0.9750.

The Canadian dollar remained comatose at 1.3296. The Australian dollar fell sharply to 0.6716. The New Zealand dollar was unchanged at 0.6447.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 88.92 points, or 0.3%, higher at 29,379.77.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 11.09 points, or 0.33%, to 3,345.78.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 63.47 points, or 0.67%, to 9,572.15.

