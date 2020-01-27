SoFi Stadium nearing completion, Taylor Swift to perform in July

INGLEWOOD, California – The much-heralded SoFi Stadium being built at a cost of $2.6 billion in Inglewood, California, is now 85% complete, and will open as scheduled in July this year.

Media were shown through the vast construction project this week.

SoFi Stadium is being built by Los Angeles Rams Owner and Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

3,500 construction workers are employed on the site.

The first indoor-outdoor stadium to be constructed, SoFi Stadium will be the new home for the Los Angeles Chargers and for the Los Angeles Rams when it opens.

The state-of-the-art 70,000-seat stadium is said will re-imagine the fan experience and will host a variety of events year round including Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

Taylor Swift will be the first act at the statium, with shows on 25 and 26 July this year.

Located on the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack, the stadium is the centerpiece of a 298-acre mixed-use development featuring retail, commercial office space, a hotel, residential units, and outdoor park spaces costing an estimated $5 billion (including $2.6 billion for the stadium). Tenants in the retail space will include Olympix Fitness, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas and a Three Weavers Brewing Company brewpub and beer garden.

It will be the most expensive stadium built in U.S. history.

