Sellers swamp Wall Street as economy sputters, Dow drops 603 points

NEW YORK, New York – U.S. stocks sank on Friday as continuing poor economic data stoked concerns about the longevity of the strength of the U.S. economy.

Commerce Department data this week revealed the American economy has slowed to a 3-year low. The economy last year grew at 2.3%, well down on the previous year of 2.9%. The final two quarters of last year were below the average at 2.1%.

New data on Friday showed consumer spending rose steadily in December, but business investment contracted.

The impeachment trial too has impacted confidence, not only nationally but internationally. The reputation of the United States has come under pressure due to the Senate’s reluctance to hold an increasingly dictatorial president to account.

At the close of trading Friday, the Dow Jones index had tumbled 603.41 points or 2.09% to 28,256.03.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 fell 58.14 points or 1.77% to 3,225.52.

The Nasdaq Composite shed 148.00 points or 1.59% to 9,159.94.

Foreign currency markets were volatile. The U.S. dollar was sold off sharply versus the majors, but gained ground against the commodity currencies, or as it is known in some quarters, as the dollar-bloc.

Around the new York close friday the euro had jumped to 1.1088. The British pound rose sharply to 1.3200.

The Japanese yen was in demand at 108.36. The Swiss franc advanced to 0.9634.

The Canadian dollar dropped to 1.3236. The Australian dollar fell to 0.6693, while the New Zealand dollar eased to 0.6465.

On overseas markets, the FTSE 100 in London fell 1.30%. The German Dax declined 1.33%. The Paris-based CAC 40 fell 1.11%.

On Asian markets, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 227.43 points or 0.99% to 23,205.18.

The Australian All Ordinaries advanced 12.60 points or 0.18% to 7,121.20.

In Taiwan, the TWII climbed 73.36 points or 0.64% to 11,495.10.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 closed 51.79 points or 0.44% higher at 11,717.44.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng went against the trend, closing down 136.50 points or 0.52% to 26,312.63.

Published at Fri, 31 Jan 2020 21:18:40 +0000