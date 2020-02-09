Ryanair to launch new flights from Armenia and Cyprus

PanARMENIAN.Net – Ryanair will start operating flights from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Paphos, Cyprus from June this year.

The Ireland-based budget carrier will offer twice-a-week flights between the two cities, Zvartnots International Airport said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Ryanair has already started operations in Armenia with flights to Rome and Milan. The company will add Berlin, Memmingen (Germany), Athens and Thessaloniki (Greece) to the list in spring and summer.

Wizz Air too will be launching a new route from the Armenian capital to Cyprus, connecting Yerevan to Larnaca from June 1, 2020. The Hungarian budget carrier had earlier confirmed it will fly from the Armenian capital to Vilnius (Lithuania) and Vienna (Austria) – also twice a week each – starting from spring.

Published at Sun, 09 Feb 2020 06:28:23 +0000