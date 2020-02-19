Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Post-Royal Plans Revealed
New details are emerging about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s future plans.
At the start of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they’re taking a step back from royal duties. In Harry and Meghan’s statement to the public, published on Jan. 8, the couple shared that they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America. The duo also noted that they’re working to become “financially independent.”
Just over a week later, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement for Harry and Meghan’s exit. In her statement, the Queen said that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie will “always be much loved members of my family.”
In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Harry and Meghan are “required to step back” from royal duties, including official military appointments. The couple will also no longer receive public funds for royal duties.
“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement noted. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”
The statement from Buckingham Palace also shared that this new model will “take effect in the Spring of 2020.”
Now, reports have emerged from royal sources stating that these changes will officially “take effect” on March 31.
According to ITV NEWS Royal Editor Chris Ship, Harry and Meghan “will no longer have an office” at Buckingham Palace starting on April 1 and will be “represented through their UK charity foundation team.”
There will also reportedly still be a year review of these new arrangements.
While there’s been no official announcement from the Palace, reports are surfacing about the use of the “Sussex Royal” brand.
According to royal editor Omid Scobie, discussions are still ongoing, as a source tells him, “As part of the process to transition [the couple] into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organization.”
Harry and Meghan’s upcoming appearances have also been revealed, starting in late February and early March. On March 5, Meghan and Harry will be in London to attend the Endeavour Fund awards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7.
On March 9, Meghan and Harry will join their family members at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. Harry is also expected to be in attendance at the London Marathon in April and the Invictus Games in May.
More details are expected to come as we get close to those dates.
