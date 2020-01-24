Philippines province grappling with African Swine Fever outbreak

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan, Jan. 24 (PIA) – As China is grappling to contain an outbreak of coronavirus, in the Philippipines, the Pangasinan Task Force on African Swine Fever (ASF) is continuing to exert all efforts to control new cases of hog virus in the province.

Pangasinan province is on the western area of the Philippine island of Luzon along the Lingayen Gulf and West Philippine Sea.

In an interview, Orpheus Velasco, provincial information officer, said culling operations were conducted anew by the ASF Task Force on Wednesday involving 202 hogs in Barangay San Isidro Sur, Binmaley; 173 hogs in Barangay Apaya; and 43 in Barangay Polong both in Malasiqui town.

“The culling operation is part of the implementation of 1-7-10 protocol standardized by the Department of Agriculture as an effective strategy of controlling the spread of ASF in identified affected areas,” Velasco said.

After the culling of hogs in Malasiqui and Binmaley, new cases were confirmed in Basista town.

In a separate report, the municipal council of Binmaley passed a resolution on Thursday approving the declaration of the town under a state of calamity, citing an increase in the number of cases.

Culling of pigs within the one-kilometer radius of barangays hit by the swine disease resulted in huge losses to the hog industry, the resolution noted.

After Binmaley and Malasiqui, the swine virus affected hogs in the town of Basista.

Some 30 blood samples from hogs raised in Barangay Cabeldatan, Basista were submitted to the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) for ASF testing on Monday. Five out of the 30 samples were found positive of ASF virus based on the laboratory results released on Wednesday.

Culling of swine in the affected area (ground zero) was carried out on Thursday.

Velasco said Governor Amado Espino III called for an emergency meeting to address the new cases of ASF in the province.

“The Governor directed the thorough investigation and if warranted, the filing of appropriate cases against unscrupulous individuals who, just to gain undue profit, directly or indirectly contributed to this new round of ASF infection in the province,” Velasco said.

Espino likewise approved the recommendation for the formulation of a reward system to encourage the active involvement of the citizenry in this intensified crackdown, he added. (JCR/JND/VHS/PIA Pangasinan/Big News Network).

(Photo credit: PIO).

