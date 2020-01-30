NFL to play two games in Mexico City over next two years

MIAMI, Florida – The NFL announced Wednesday games would be played in Mexico City in each of the next two years.

Average attendances of 76,000 in three games played between 2016 and 2019 are believed to have driven the decision.

On Wednesday NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said one game would be played this year, and one next year at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Goodell was speaking at his press conference in Miami in advance of Super Bowl LIV.

The date and time of the 2020 Mexico City game, along with the details of the NFL’s 2020 London games, will be determined in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule this spring. A NFL statement said the continued success and growth of the NFL’s Mexico initiative is further testament to the league’s commitment to growing the game beyond the borders of the United States.

A look at the previous regular-season games played in Mexico:

Date Opponents & Score Attendance November 18, 2019 Kansas City 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17 76,252 November 19, 2017 New England 33, Oakland 8 77,357 November 21, 2016 Houston 20, Oakland 27 76,473* October 2, 2005 San Francisco 14, Arizona 31 103,467**

* first Monday Night Football game to be played outside the U.S.

** first regular season game to be played outside the U.S.

NFL News Release (in Spanish):

Debido al gran xito de los partidos de la NFL en Mxico, la Liga regresar a Mxico para jugar un partido de temporada regular en cada una de las temporadas regulares de 2020 y 2021, en el Estadio Azteca de la Ciudad de Mxico, anunci este mircoles el Comisionado de la NFL ROGER GOODELL durante su conferencia de prensa previa al Super Bowl LIV en Miami, Florida.

La fecha y la hora del juego de la Ciudad de Mxico en 2020, junto con los detalles de los juegos de la NFL 2020 en Londres, se determinarn con el lanzamiento del calendario de la NFL esta primavera. El xito y crecimiento continuo de la iniciativa de la NFL en Mxico es un testimonio ms del compromiso de la Liga de hacer crecer el juego ms all de las fronteras de Estados Unidos.

Un vistazo a los partidos anteriores de temporada regular jugados en Mxico:

Fecha Equipos y resultados Asistencia Noviembre 18, 2019 Kansas City 24, Los ngeles Chargers 17 76,252 Noviembre 19, 2017 New England 33, Oakland 8 77,357 Noviembre 21, 2016 Houston 20, Oakland 27 76,473* Octubre 2, 2005 San Francisco 14, Arizona 31 103,467**

*primer partido de Monday Night Football que se disput fuera de Estados Unidos.

**primer partido de temporada regular que se disput fuera de Estados Unidos.

