Margot Robbie Worked in a Prince Harry Joke at the 2020 BAFTA Awards and Here’s Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Giggly Reaction

It’s not every day that you get a chance to make a royals joke in front of some of the royals themselves, but thanks to Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie found herself in the position to do just that at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Robbie took the stage at Sunday’s awards show to accept the mask for Best Supporting Actor on Behalf of her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar — who couldn’t be there due to “family obligations” — and delivered Pitt’s speech for him.

In typical Pitt fashion, the speech opened with a joke, this one about Brexit, that got the audience laughing. “Hey Britain. Heard you just became single,” Robbie quipped. “Welcome to the club!”

After thanking a number of people that Pitt deemed responsible for his success, Robbie closed with a zinger about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recently announcing that they will begin splitting their time between the U.K. and North America after stepping back as “senior” royals.

“Oh, and he says that he is going to name this ‘Harry,’” Robbie said, referencing the trophy. “‘Cause he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine!”

The camera, of course, immediately cut to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who were seen giggling in the audience at Pitt’s jest.

Watch the full of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction in the clip below.

