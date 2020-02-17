Japan’s economy slows to six year low, stocks fall

SYDNEY, Australia – Shares in Japan sank on Monday as the country’s economy recorded its slowest quarterly growth in six years.

The Japanese economy in the December quarter was the slowest since 2014.

The Nikkei 225 fell 164.35 points or 0.69% to 23,523.24.

The Japanese yen also weakened, last trading in Sydney late Monday at 109.84.

Stocks in China were lower at the start, but by the end of the day were trending higher. At the time of writing, with some time left to trade, shares in China and Hong Kong were solidly in the black.

The Australian All Ordinaries also fell, losing 5.90 points or 0.08% to 7,221.20.

The euro was weak at 1.0838. The British pound was little changed at 1.3043. The Swiss franc was lower at 0.9822.

The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3237. The Australian dollar perked up, to trade a little higher at 0.6728. The New Zealand dollar rose to 0.6430.

U.S. equity and bond markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

