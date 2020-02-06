Huge gains on Asian markets, Nikkei 225 jumps 554 points.

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks in Asia took off on Thursday with all the major indices making huge gains.

The breakout in Asia followed a major rally on Wall Street, and advances on other markets worldwide.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 554.03 points or 2.38% to 23,873.59.

The Australian All Ordinaries climbed 67.80 points or 0.96% to 7,148.70.

In late afternoon trading the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up more than 700 points, while in China the Shanghai Composite was ahead 1.63%.

The U.S. dollar reigned supreme, with the major currencies reeling form recent losses. The euro remained friendless at 1.0997. The British pound slid to 1.2988.

The Japanese yen weakened to 109.95. The Swiss franc was easier at 0.9744.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 1.3282. The Australian dollar advanced to 0.6760. The New Zealand dollar was little changed at 0.6469.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 483.22 points or 1.68% to 29,290.85.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 added 37.10 points or 1.13% to 3,334.69.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 40.71 points or 0.43% to 9,508.68.

Published at Thu, 06 Feb 2020 06:48:12 +0000