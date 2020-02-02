Hilton hotel portfolio soon to reach a million rooms

MCLEAN, Virginia – Hilton added more luxury properties last year, than in in any other year of the company’s 100 year history.

The chain is well on its way to achieving room numbers of 1 million, with the tally currently at 971,000.

“Throughout the last 100 years, Hilton has had a tremendous positive impact on billions of lives across the globe,” Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton said Friday. “As we look toward the future, we will continue to prioritize sustainable and inclusive growth, enabling us to further strengthen the collective impact we have on the people and communities we serve.”

In 2019, Hilton achieved 6.6% net unit growth by adding nearly 470 hotels and reaching 6,110 properties globally with more than 971,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories. The company also grew its development pipeline to more than 387,000 rooms across 15 of its brands, supported by more than 116,000 rooms approved in 72 countries and territories. In addition, Hilton achieved a new construction start record of nearly 87,000 rooms.

“Hilton’s growth and performance are a testament to our resilient business model,”Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer, Hilton said Friday. “In addition to our record-breaking growth across approvals, construction starts and net units, we are delivering on our commitment to serve any guest, anywhere in the world, for any travel need.”

