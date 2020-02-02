Hilton hotel portfolio soon to reach a million rooms
MCLEAN, Virginia – Hilton added more luxury properties last year, than in in any other year of the company’s 100 year history.
The chain is well on its way to achieving room numbers of 1 million, with the tally currently at 971,000.
“Throughout the last 100 years, Hilton has had a tremendous positive impact on billions of lives across the globe,” Christopher J. Nassetta, president & chief executive officer, Hilton said Friday. “As we look toward the future, we will continue to prioritize sustainable and inclusive growth, enabling us to further strengthen the collective impact we have on the people and communities we serve.”
In 2019, Hilton achieved 6.6% net unit growth by adding nearly 470 hotels and reaching 6,110 properties globally with more than 971,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories. The company also grew its development pipeline to more than 387,000 rooms across 15 of its brands, supported by more than 116,000 rooms approved in 72 countries and territories. In addition, Hilton achieved a new construction start record of nearly 87,000 rooms.
“Hilton’s growth and performance are a testament to our resilient business model,”Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer, Hilton said Friday. “In addition to our record-breaking growth across approvals, construction starts and net units, we are delivering on our commitment to serve any guest, anywhere in the world, for any travel need.”
In 2019, Hilton –
- Opened more luxury properties than in any previous year in its 100-year history, adding 11 hotels across Hilton’s luxury brands Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts
- Unveiled Signia by Hilton, a meetings-and-events-focused brand that Hilton says will transform the industry for meeting professionals and sophisticated business travelers, located in top urban and resort destinations including Orlando, Atlanta and Indianapolis
- Expanded its presence in Africa to more than 100 hotels trading or under development, including bringing two new brands to Africa with the Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayson and the Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof
- Opened the 2,500th Hampton by Hilton and grew the brand pipeline to the largest ever; Tru by Hilton also continued its rapid growth, reaching more than 115 open hotels since its 2016 launch
- LXR Hotels & Resorts debuted in Europe and the Americas with The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa LXR Hotels & Resorts respectively; Motto by Hilton reached 10 hotels under development
- Homewood Suites by Hilton celebrated its 500th property opening, first hotel in the Caribbean and 30th anniversary of the brand; Home2 Suites by Hilton opened its 300th property; Embassy Suites by Hilton marked its 35th anniversary
Published at Sun, 02 Feb 2020 03:16:51 +0000