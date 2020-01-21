Halsey Reveals She Wrote Her First Love Song For Ex-Boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey is leaving it all on the table.

The 25-year-old star recently opened up about her previous relationship with British musician, Yungblud (whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison). For a refresher, the two dated for nearly a year before seemingly calling it quits in the fall of 2019.

A source at the time told E! News their romance fizzled out back in September, and so they decide to go their separate ways. And while Halsey addressed their breakup briefly on social media, she recently shared some details about their relationship.

Chatting with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music’s Beats 1 podcast, the “Without Me” singer revealed how her ex-boyfriend influenced her songs.

“I was dating Dom. Not Fike. Other Dom,” she began sharing. “I was really happy. I was really happy with my life. I was thinking about the night that he and I met because I had told the story so many times.”