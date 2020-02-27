Google announces national roll-out of offices and data centers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California – Google on Wednesday announced it will invest more than $10 billion in offices and data centers across the United States during the course of this year.

Google has a presence in 26 states across the country and the new investments will be focused in eleven of them: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.

“Everywhere we invest, we strive to create meaningful opportunities for local communities. A powerful example is our data center in Pryor, a town in Mayes County, Oklahoma. Last year, I visited Pryor to announce a $600 million investment, our fourth expansion there since 2007. It felt like the whole community came out to welcome us, from small business owners to teachers to Google employees. Pryor Mayor Larry Lees told the crowd that Google’s investments have helped provide local schools with the resources they need-including the latest textbooks and STEM courses-to offer a world-class education. He talked about the small businesses we have helped train and the mentorship Googlers have provided to Pryor’s students,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said on the company’s blog on Wednesday.

“This is exactly the kind of difference we hope to make with our new office and data center projects in 2020. These investments will create thousands of jobs-including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities.”

“This effort builds on the momentum of the $13 billion investment in communities from South Carolina to Nevada we made in 2019. Combined with other R&D investments, Google’s parent company Alphabet was the largest investor in the U.S. last year, according to a report from the Progressive Policy Institute,” Pichai said.

Following are the 2020 investments planned by Googleby region:

South

Google continues to invest in Atlanta, and they say they will be welcoming new engineering teams to their growing office there this year. They say they will also invest in expanded offices and data centers in Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. And they’ll open a Google Operations Center in Mississippi to improve, they say, customer support for users and partners around the world.

Midwest

The company recently opened a new Google Cloud office in Chicago and expanded their office in Madison, Wisconsin. They say they’ll make additional investments in their offices in Detroit, open a new data center in Ohio, and complete the expansion of their data center in Iowa.

Central

In Colorado, the company plans to double their workforce over the next two years, in part by expanding their presence in Boulder. They say they’ll also invest further in growing data centers in Nebraska and Oklahoma.

East

They’re opening a new Hudson Square campus in New York City, where they say they have the capacity to double their local workforce by 2028. Google is also expanding their office in Pittsburgh, and a bigger office in Cambridge, Massachusettes, is under development.

West

They are expanding their Google Cloud campus in Seattle and undertaking a major development in Kirkland to open later this year. Google is making office and data center investments in Oregon. In California, they continue to invest in new locations in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

They’ll also accelerate, they say, their work with businesses, governments, and community organizations to distribute the $1 billion they committed for Bay Area housing. In the first six months of this commitment, they say they’ve helped to create more than 380 new affordable housing units in the Bay Area, including an investment in a development focused on affordable and inclusive housing for adults with disabilities.

In addition to these investments in infrastructure and jobs,Google will also continue their work nationally with local startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners to help Americans access new digital opportunities. Already Grow with Google and Google for Startups, the company says, have trained more than 4 million Americans in hundreds of communities across all 50 states. Looking ahead, they say they are especially excited about their work creating pathways to jobs in the fast-growing field of IT through their two Grow with Google certificate programs.

“Our growth is made possible only with the help of our local Googlers, partners and communities who have welcomed Google with open arms. Working together, we will continue to grow our economy, create good jobs for more Americans and make sure everyone can access the opportunities that technology creates,” Sundar Pichai said.

