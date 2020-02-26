Global stock markets settle down after historic sell-off

NEW YORK, New York – U.S. stocks were flat to lower on Wednesday as investors and traders started to take stock of the heavy falls of recent days which say the Down Jones lose 1,910 points in 48 hours.

Selling eased across the world Wednesday resulting in most indices making small gains or making minor losses.

The U.S. dollar fell against some of the majors on Wednesday, but added to recent gains against the commodity currencies, and the British pound.

In the final half-hour of trading Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrials were were down 48.68 points o r0.18% at 27,037.68.

The Nasdaq Composite was off 40.30 points or 0.46% at 9,006.96.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 was flat, down 0.97of a point or 0.03% at 3,127.24.

The euro shot above 1.0900 earlier Wednesday, to top out out at 1.0908. It last traded however late in New York at 1.0894.

The British pound was came off sharply to 1.2911. The Japanese yen rose to 110.22. The Swiss franc was slightly stronger at 0.9758.

The Canadian dollar was softer at 1.3317. The Australian dollar fell sharply to 0.6557. The New Zealand dollar was weaker at 0.6304.

Overseas, the London FTSE 100 advanced 0.35%. The German Dax was down by 0.12%.

In Paris, the CAC 40 climbed 0.09%.

On Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 179.22 points or 0.79% to 22,426.19.

The Shanghai Composite in China fell 25.12 points or 0.83% to 2,987.93.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng was off 196.74 points or 0.73% to 26,696.49.

The big action in Asia was in Australia where the All Ordinaries dived 150.60 points or 2.17% to 6,803.20.

Published at Wed, 26 Feb 2020 20:22:31 +0000