Global hotel and time-share chain fined over telemarketing tactics

SYDNEY, Australia – Vacation time-share giant Wyndham has been hit with a hefty fine over its telemarketing activities in Australia.

The U.S. company which owns and operates brands such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Days Inn, Ramada, Hawthorn Suites, La Quinta, Super 8 Motels, and Travelodge (U.S. only) and a host of others has been fined $159,000 by the Australian Communications and Media Authority after an investigation into breaches of Australian telemarketing rules.

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said an investigation found Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific was unable to demonstrate it had consent for calls made to numbers on the Do Not Call Register and failed to terminate calls after recipients indicated they did not wish to continue.

“It’s important for companies to make sure their telemarketing practices are up to scratch, and unfortunately on this occasion that wasn’t the case,” O’Loughlin said.

“The rules around this are clear. When someone states that they do not want a telemarketing call to continue, that call must be terminated.”

Ms O’Loughlin said telemarketers must be aware of their responsibilities when making calls to numbers on the Do Not Call Register.

“The Do Not Call Register exists for a reason. The numbers on the register belong to people who do not want to receive these kinds of telemarketing calls,” she said.

“Businesses need to be able to demonstrate they have consent for calls to numbers listed on the Do Not Call Register or they are going to find themselves in trouble.”

Penalties for businesses in breach of Australia’s telemarketing rules include formal warnings, infringement notices or action in the Federal Court.

Published at Wed, 12 Feb 2020 01:13:03 +0000