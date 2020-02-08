Four day winning-streak on Wall Street comes to end

NEW YORK, New York – Investors on Wall Street took a breather on Friday. After rising every day of the week this week, it was time out on Friday.

“It’s just a technical pullback based on the big run-up we had this week,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak told Reuters Thomson Friday.

“Ever since the coronavirus became a big deal, people have pulled back a little bit on Friday because they didn’t know what was going to happen over the weekend,” Maley added.

The U.S. dollar soared, sending the euro to a year’s closing low of 1.0948. The British pound tumbled to 1.2888. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc both moved a fraction higher, to 109.77 and 0.9774 respectively.

The Canadian dollar dipped to 1.3300. The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell sharply to 0.6677 and 0.6400 respectively.

At the close of trading Friday, the Dow Jones industrials were down 277.26 points or 0.94% at 29,102.51.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 fell 18.08 points or 0.54% to 3,327.77.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.64 points or 0.54% to 9,520.51.

In overseas markets, the German Dax fell 0.45%. In Paris, the CAC 40 was 0.14% lower. In the UK, the London FTSE 100 fell 0.51%.

On Asian markets, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 45.11 points or 0.19% to 23,822.98.

The Australian All Ordinaries shed 27.30 points or 0.38% to 7,121.40.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 157.07 points or 0.57% to 27,336.63.

Surprisingly the only bourse to rise was the bourse in China. The key Shanghai Composite index climbed 9.45 points or 0.33% to 2,875.96.

Published at Fri, 07 Feb 2020 21:09:10 +0000