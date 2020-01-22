Fog blankets Delhi, flights diverted

NEW DELHI, India: At least five flights were diverted from the Delhi Airport due to bad weather on Wednesday morning.

“Five flights diverted from Delhi Airport today due to bad weather, as captains were not trained to land under CAT III (low visibility) conditions,” a Delhi Airport Official said Wednesday.

The national capital woke up to dense fog Wednesday morning with the temperature here recorded at a minimum of seven degrees Celsius.

A dense layer of fog was witnessed on Barapullah flyover in Delhi and in parts of the NCR region.

As many as 22 trains have been running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

The IMD in a tweet said, “Delhi reported very dense fog (visibility-25 meter) at 5:30 am on Wednesday and which will likely to continue till 10 am to 11 am and improve thereafter.” (ANI)

