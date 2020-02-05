Buyers on warpath on Wall Street, S&P 500 has biggest gain in 6 months

NEW YORK, New York – Wall Street was exhibiting irrational exuberance on Tuesday, sending the major indices sharply higher.

Encouraged by the extraordinary measures taken by China to contain the coronavirus, and the near quarter-trillion dollar equivalent of stimulus the Chinese authorities have injected into the economy this week, buyers were on the warpath on Wall Street.

“The market is just looking beyond coronavirus and they are cheering,” Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist with Ally Invest was quoted as saying by the Reuters Thomson news agency on Tuesday.

“What history has shown us is anytime there is any sort of epidemic or some global threat from a virus standpoint, what we have seen is that the market will bottom…” Bell said. “Everybody is just looking past that, even though the market didn’t move that much lower on the news, at least here in the U.S.”

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was ahead 408.76 points, or 1.44%, at 28,808.57.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 had its biggest one-day gain in 6 months, rising , 48.71 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.63.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed a massive 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97, a new all-time closing high.

Safe-have currencies, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, retreated with the yen falling sharply to 109.51.

The Swiss franc eased to 0.9695.

The euro was a fraction stronger at 1.1043, as was the British Pound at 1.3037.

The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger at 1.3280. The Australian dollar edged up to 0.6736, as did the New Zealand dollar to 0.6486.

In London, the FTSE jumped 1.55%. The German Dax was 1.81% higher, while in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 1.76%.

In Asia, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 112.65 points or 0.49% to 23,084.59.

The Australian All Ordinaries jumped 25.00 points or 0.36% to 7,044.90.

China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 36.68 points or 1.34% to 2,783.29.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng strengthened 319.00 points or 1.21% to 26,675.98.

