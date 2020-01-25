Brexit bill still to be signed off by European parliament

LONDON, UK – Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill finally became law after receiving royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, just days ahead of the country’s withdrawal from the European Union at the end of this month.

“Her Majesty the Queen has now granted Royal Assent to the Brexit Bill which therefore becomes the BrexitAct. Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted.

The bill was approved by the UK Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords backed down on the amendments that it had tried to secure earlier in the week.

It should be noted that the European Parliament still has to back the deal in a vote next week.

Brexit has dominated British politics for the last three years which included the resignation of former prime minister Theresa May. (ANI)

