Brazil inflation rate drops to 26-year low

BRASILIA, Brazil – Brazil’s National Broad Consumer Price Index, or IPCA, which gauges the country’s official inflation, was recorded at 0.21 percent in January.

It is the lowest January reading in twenty-six years. That was when the economic stabilization and control plan dubbed Plano Real was launched in 1994.

The January rate was well below December’s 1.15 percent and 0.32 percent in January last year.

The IPCA has accumulated a cumulative 4.19 percent in the 12-month period, below the 4.31 percent registered for the 12 months prior.

The figures were released on Friday by the government’s statistics agency IBGE.

