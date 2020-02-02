Bloomberg proposes new tax on the rich

NEW YORK, New York – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Sunday proposed tax reforms targeting the wealthiest people and corporations in the country.

The former New York City mayor says he wants to raise taxes for the rich to pay for critical priorities like health care, infrastructure, education, climate resilience, and affordable housing.

Bloomberg says he believes that the current tax system is deeply unfair because it taxes income from capital at a much lower rate than income from work, allows accumulated wealth to pass from generation to generation with little or no tax due, and provides countless loopholes that the rich can exploit to reduce their taxes still further.

To improve the nation’s tax system and make it fairer for everyone, Bloomberg is proposing raising rates on high-income taxpayers, taxing capital income more equitably, closing loopholes, and bolstering enforcement.

“Tackling income inequality requires major new investments in education, job training, health care, affordable housing, infrastructure and other areas this president is ignoring or making worse. Those investments require new revenue and a fairer, more progressive tax system that asks wealthy Americans like me to pay more,” Bloomberg said Sunday. “The plan I am releasing today raises rates on wealthy individuals and corporations, closes loopholes, cracks down on tax avoidance, expands the estate tax, and reduces the tax advantages that investors have over workers. And, most importantly, my plan is achievable.”

When Bloomberg was mayor, New York City had one of the most progressive tax structures in the nation, with low and middle-income taxpayers holding very little or no tax liability and the wealthy paying the bills. Nearly half of all income tax filers had no income tax liability or negative liability (meaning they received money back), while the top one percent of earners paid nearly 50% percent of the City’s personal income tax haul, and the top third of filers paid 94 percent. All told, Bloomberg increased taxes on the wealthy by more than $16 billion.

President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law in December 2017, providing big, profitable corporations and the wealthiest Americans with massive tax breaks which many say have undermined the economic security of middle class Americans.

