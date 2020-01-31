Asian stocks in broad advance

SYDNEY, Australia – Stocks in Asia trended higher on Friday, although gains were modest.

The U.S. dollar was in demand.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 227.43 points or 0.99% to 23,205.18.

The Australian All Ordinaries advanced 12.60 points or 0.18% to 7,121.20.

In Taiwan, the TWII climbed 73.36 points or 0.64% to 11,495.10.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 closed 51.79 points or 0.44% higher at 11,717.44.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng was in positive territory, up 74 points or 0.28% in late afternoon trading.

The euro was unchanged at 1.1023, while the British pound edged up to 1.3097. The Japanese yen fell to 109.08, while the Swiss franc eased to 0.9707.

The Canadian dollar weakened to 1.3213. The Australian dollar declined to 0.6715. The New Zealand dollar was sold down to 0.6483.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones rebounded from a triple-digit-deficit to close 124.99 points or 0.43% higher at 28,859.44.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 rose 10.26 points or 0.31% to 3,283.66.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 23.77 points or 0.26% to 9,298.93.

Published at Fri, 31 Jan 2020 06:56:45 +0000