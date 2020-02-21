Asian stock markets mostly trade in the red Friday

SYDNEY, Australia – Stock markets were quiet on Friday, mostly trading in negative territory.

In Japan the Nikkei 225 fell 92.41 points or 0.39% to 23,386.74.

The All Ordinaries in Australian declined 24.80 points or 0.34% to 7,230.40.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was also trading lower late in the day, but the Shanghai Composite was advancing modestly in late trading.

The U.S. dollar remained strong but gave up a few basis points to all currencies. The euro traded up a touch at 1.0792. The British pound edged up to 1.2891. The Japanese yen was a fraction stronger at 111.94.

The Swiss franc inched up to 0.9830.

The Canadian dollar was a little higher at 1.3048, however the Australian and New Zealand dollars weakened further Friday to 0.6599 and 0.6309 respectively.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones index was down 128.05 points or 0.44% at 29,219.98.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 fell 12.92 points or 0.38% to 3,373.23.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 66.21 points or 0.67% to 9,750.96.

