Argentina says it will default on IMF debt in the event of a recession

HAVANA, Cuba – Speaking while promoting her book at the International Book Fair in Havana, Cuba on Saturday, Argentina’s vice president and president of the senate, said her country would default on its debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if there is a recession.

Cristina Fernandez De Kirchner, the former Argentine president who served from 2007 to 2015, was in Havana to present her book Sinceramente” (Sincerely) which was published last year, at the book fair. The presentation was attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other Cuban government officials.

“The first thing we have to do in order to be able to pay is to exit the recession,” she said.

“If there is a recession no-one will pay even half a cent and the way you exit recession is through a lot of state investment.”

Argentina is facing maturity of $100 billion in sovereign debt which it needs to restructure. This includes a $57 billion credit facility from the International Monetary Fund which was provided in 2018.

The IMF has a team arriving in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires this week to review the state of the economy and explore options for its debt.

Argentina is facing escalating inflation, a collapse in its currency, a retreating economy, and the prospects of a recession.

De Kirchner said the IMF should provide Argentina with a “substantial haircut” on its debt.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF met last week with Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzmn in Rome.

“I had a productive meeting with Minister Guzmn today. The meeting was an opportunity to continue our ongoing dialogue regarding Argentina’s economic program and the IMF’s engagement and exchange views on the measures adopted by the authorities so far and their economic policies,” she said Tuesday.

“As I have said before, we are aware of the difficult socio-economic situation that Argentina and its people face and we fully share President Alberto Fernandez’s objective of stabilizing the economy, protecting society’s most vulnerable and ensuring more sustainable and inclusive growth. In this regard, the measures adopted thus far go in the direction of restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the poor.”

“The staff mission to Buenos Aires next week will be an opportunity to deepen our dialogue regarding the economic outlook and policies and to learn more about the authorities’ strategy to address Argentina’s debt situation. My staff and I stand ready to continue to support the authorities. Our common objective is to see Argentina recover, and for growth and jobs to return for the benefit of all Argentineans,” the IMF chief said.

(Photo credit: Merco Press).

Published at Sun, 09 Feb 2020 17:25:48 +0000