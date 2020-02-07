Another triumph for Trump January employment figures soar

WASHINGTON, DC – As if things couldn’t get better for U.S. President Donald Trump.

After his State of the Union address when he boasted the U.S. economy is the best it has been in U.S. history, which it isn’t by far, then being acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial, and now on Friday the release of the latest employment figures.

The U.S. economy added a staggering 225,000 jobs in January, well above expectations. In fact the median average among analysts was that the number would be 160,000, so that’s a 40% increase above what was expected.

Despite the additions, the unemployment rate rose a fraction to 3.6%, an indicator that more people are now looking to enter, or return, to the workforce.

The construction, health care, transportation and warehousing sectors bore the brunt of new jobs in January.

Manufacturing let the side down, despite Mr Trump’s assertion that his admin istration has made manufacturing a major component of the ~U.S. economy again. In fact manufacturing jobs declined for the second consecutive month.

U.S. employment figures are skewed. They are only based on people looking for work. There are many that do not bother as they believe they cannot get a job.

Of all the U.S. population aged above 16, only 61.2% have full employment. That is however the highest level since the financial crisis of 2008.

Figures from January will also be altered as married couples from hereon will include same-sex couples.

Published at Fri, 07 Feb 2020 16:30:55 +0000