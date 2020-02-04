148.5 million people watched Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, Florida – 148.5 million people tuned in to the telecast of Sunday night’s Super Bowl LIV.

The cumulative total included those that watched the game in part, and those who watched it in full. The average audience overall was 102.1 million.

For FOX Sports it was their ninth Super Bowl presentation. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The FOX broadcast network, including connected TV platforms, drew an average audience of 99.9 million viewership peaking at 103.5 million in the conclusion to the NFL’s 100th season.

According to FOX, the game was the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history

Key highlights were as follows:

SUPER BOWL LIV ON FOX

Super Bowl LIV drew an average audience of 102.1 million across television (FOX and FOX Deportes) and digital (FOX, NFL, Verizon, Chiefs and 49ers properties)

148.5 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV drew an average audience of 99.9 million on the FOX broadcast network, up +1% over last year and the first year-over-year increase for the Super Bowl since 2015

FOX’s average audience represents the 10th most-watched Super Bowl ever, the 11th most-watched U.S. telecast ever and the fourth most-watched program in FOX history

Sunday’s game peaked at 103.5 million viewers on the FOX broadcast network during the 9:45-10:00 PM ET window as the Chiefs completed their historic comeback

Super Bowl LIV powered FOX to an easy win across all networks in prime time, and the 41.6/69 household rating/share is the highest-rated telecast of the broadcast season

Kansas City posted a 55.7/89 rating/share, the market’s best Super Bowl rating since 2014

San Francisco posted a 48.6/83 rating/share, the market’s best for a Super Bowl since 2016

PREGAME

The FOX SUPER BOWL SUNDAY pregame show averaged 21.6 million viewers for its four and a half hours of programming on the FOX broadcast network from 2:00-6:41 PM ET, up +26% vs. last year’s comparable pregame coverage and the most-watched Super Bowl pregame since 2016

FOX SUPER BOWL KICKOFF pulled in an average audience of 4.5 million from 1:00-2:00 PM ET on the FOX broadcast network

FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV coverage began with SKIP & SHANNON: UNDISPUTED SUPER BOWL SPECIAL, which attracted an average audience of 1.3 million on the FOX broadcast network from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET, the show’s second most-watched telecast ever

The Presidential interview, which aired in the pregame show during the 3:30-3:45 PM ET window, drew 10.3 million viewers on the FOX broadcast network

HALFTIME

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, drew 104.1 million average viewers on the FOX broadcast network and FOX Deportes combined

DIGITAL

Super Bowl LIV is the most live-streamed Super Bowl in history, delivering an average minute audience of 3.4 million, up +30% over last year (vs. 2.6 million) and up +103% over FOX’s last Super Bowl stream in 2017 (vs. 1.7 million), according to Adobe Analytics

The Super Bowl LIV live streaming audience includes consumption across FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app, FOXDeportes.com, the FOX Deportes app, the FOX NOW app, NFL digital properties including the NFL app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers mobile properties and Verizon Media digital properties including the Yahoo Sports mobile app.

Super Bowl LIV was the single most talked-about U.S. television program since Super Bowl LII, generating 43.9 million interactions, up +36% over last year

Twitter conversation peaked at the end of the halftime show with 144,000 tweets at 8:26 PM ET

FOX DEPORTES

An average audience of 757,000 watched the game in Spanish on FOX Deportes’ linear channel, including connected TV devices, setting the record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language television history

FOX Deportes eclipsed its own record of 654,000 set in 2017 by +16%

FOX Deportes now holds the three highest-rated Spanish-language telecasts in Super Bowl history

