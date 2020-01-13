Mandy Moore Ditches the Dress for Posh Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Red carpet ready!

On Sunday night, Hollywood’s top players flocked to Santa Monica, Calif. to attend the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. And because tonight’s annual ceremony is all about celebrating the best of the best in the industry, our favorite celebrities made sure to leave an impression on the red carpet.

From glitzy gowns that were as bright as the flashing camera lights to wild patterns and prints that were just as bold as the performances on the big screen, the Critics’ Choice Awards are proving to be unforgettable. However, it was Mandy Moore‘s chic and sleek jumpsuit that really stole the show.

The This Is Us star made the red carpet her runway as she donned a posh black jumpsuit by Elie Saab that featured a plunging neckline, jaw-dropping cape and dazzling gold-chain belt. Her effortlessly elegant updo and minimal beauty look tied her perfectly polished ensemble together!