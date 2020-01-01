Here’s What Arrives On And Leaves From Netflix In January 2020

HuffPost is now part of the Verizon Media family.

We (Verizon Media) and our partners need your consent to access your device, set cookies, and use your data, including your location, to understand your interests, provide relevant ads and measure their effectiveness.

Verizon Media will also provide relevant ads to you on our partners’ products.



Learn More



How Verizon Media and our partners bring you better ad experiences To give you a better overall experience, we want to provide relevant ads that are more useful to you. For example, when you search for a film, we use your search information and location to show the most relevant cinemas near you. We also use this information to show you ads for similar films you may like in the future. Like Verizon Media, our partners may also show you ads that they think match your interests. Learn more about how Verizon Media collects and uses data and how our partners collect and use data.

Select ‘OK’ to allow Verizon Media and our partners to use your data, or ‘Manage options’ to review our partners and your choices.

Tip: Sign In to save these choices and avoid repeating this across devices.

You can always update your preferences in the Privacy Centre.

Published at Mon, 30 Dec 2019 16:55:36 +0000