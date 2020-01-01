Catch Up on a Decade of Cinema in Seven Minutes With This Movie Trailer Mashup

As 2020 nears and people look back on the last decade — you know, “Memories” and all — film editor Louis Plamondon has given film fans the ultimate gift with a new installment of his movie mashup videos. This iteration, though, doesn’t just look back at the past year in cinema, but at the entire decade. Grab a supersized bowl of popcorn, then.

Plamondon has managed to squeeze an entire decade of movie trailers into a supercut that’s just over seven minutes long. It’s an incredible time capsule for future film historians, as well as anyone who may find it hard to believe that Cats and Zootopia came out in the same decade.

The trip down cinematic memory lane takes viewers on a journey from the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows to 2019’s Little Women with Skyfall, Young Adult, Tree of Life, Crazy Rich Asians, Godzilla, Coco, and Inception and dozens of others in between. The 2010s were a decade that brought — deep breath — the world Drive and Baby Driver, The Artist and The Favourite, The Social Network and Her, after all, as well as The Big Sick , Booksmart, The Florida Project, Inception, Black Swan, Into the Spiderverse, Okja, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Mad Max: Fury Road and so many more.

Those with a keen eye can watch out for the faces of old friends like Philip Seymour Hoffman or Iron Man in the mashup or find cleverly-woven cinematic threads to follow. There’s the evolution of Spiderman, collaborations between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, the development of writer and director Taika Waititi’s career from Hunt for the Wilderpeople to Thor: Ragnarok to Jojo Rabbit.

The mashup is a great way to look back at some of the incredible films we may have missed or forgotten, and serve as a reminder that many others are overdue for a rewatch. Watch the mashup, then, and start planning ahead for what you’re going to look back on in 2020, as well as all the resolutions and new #lifegoals to look forward to.

